by Tom Burch
Cass County Sheriff
As we move into fall and winter, our car vs. deer crashes increase in numbers at all hours of the day and night. Our statics show that in recent years our number of car vs. deer crashes have increased throughout the year, but they definitely peak in the autumn months.
Minnesota’s large deer population makes them a safety hazard on the road all year long! In the last five years (2014–2018) in Minnesota, there were 7,896 deer crashes reported to Department of Public Safety, resulting in 18 deaths.
In 2018, Cass County responded to 17 total motor vehicle vs deer crashes resulting in two with injuries and 180 that included property damage only.
Deer crashes are especially dangerous for motorcyclists — a group which accounted for 16 of the 18 vehicle-deer related deaths over 2014-2018. We have had three of these crashes in Cass County so far this year.
Here are some motorist safety tips to avoid deer crashes from the Office of Traffic Safety, a Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:
• Drive at safe speeds and always be buckled up.
• Be especially cautious from 6 to 9 p.m., when deer are most active.
• Use high beams as much as possible at night, especially in deer-active areas.
• Motorists: don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause motorists to lose control and travel off the road or into oncoming traffic.
• Motorcyclists: avoid night and low-light riding periods. A rider’s best response when encountering a deer is to use both brakes for maximum braking and to keep your eyes and head up to improve your chances of keeping the bike up. If a crash is imminent, and there is enough space to swerve around the deer without leaving the roadway, use maximum braking and just before impact, attempt a swerve in the opposite direction the deer is traveling. Riders are encouraged to wear full face helmets and full protective gear to prevent injury or death in a crash. High visibility gear can assist other drivers in seeing you better; whether it’s while making an evasive maneuver to avoid a deer or laying on the roadway after impacting a deer.
• Don’t count on deer whistles or deer fences to deter deer from crossing roads. It has been proven that these aren’t effective in preventing crashes.
• Watch for the reflection of deer eyes and for deer silhouettes on the shoulder of the road. If anything looks slightly suspicious, slow down.
• Slow down in areas known to have a large deer population — such as areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forest land; and whenever in forested areas between dusk and dawn.
• Deer do unpredictable things — they stop in the middle of the road when crossing; cross and quickly re-cross back; and move toward an approaching vehicle. Blow horn to urge deer to leave the road. Stop if the deer stays on the road; don’t try to go around it.
• If a deer is struck but not killed by a vehicle, keep a distance as deer may recover and move on. If a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, report the incident to a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer or other local law enforcement agency.
If you do have a motor vehicle collision with a deer, you should attempt to move your motor vehicle off the roadway to a safe spot on the shoulder or a road approach. Call 911 or the non-emergency number to report your crash. Some information will be obtained from you and law enforcement will be sent to the scene.
Once an officer arrives, more information will be obtained, and you will be given a report number to forward to your insurance company. A full copy of the crash report can be obtained from our office at a later time after it is compiled. We can assist you with arrangements for a towing service, if needed, and will make sure that the roadway is clear of debris and/or animals.
Any Minnesota resident may claim a road-killed animal by contacting a law enforcement officer. An authorization permit will be issued allowing the individual to lawfully possess the deer. This possession permit can be issued in person or mailed to you.
If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, contact me anytime: e-mail tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; call (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677; or mail Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN 56484
