Since this spring, Cass County deputies have worked with the Department of Natural Resources in conducting several ATV/OHV/OHM safety and enforcement details involving high visibility, intensive patrol and saturation of education and enforcement. These details have been worked in several areas, including the Spider Lake Recreational Area ATV/ OHV and Foothills ATV/OHV Trail Systems.

These areas have become a popular destination for ATV/OHV/OHM vehicles and complaints from the surrounding areas have also increased, along with serious injury crashes.  While many of the violations are registration issues, Safety Certificate required and under 18 helmet required violations, most riders encountered simply do not know or understand the laws of the machines they are operating. We will take the opportunity to summarize MN OHV/ATV laws this month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments