by Tom Burch
Cass County Sheriff
After a two-year pause due to the COVID pandemic, we are happy to report that our Boat and Water Safety Classes are back to being held in person this spring and summer. For many years, our Boat and Water Safety Division deputies have partnered with local school districts and civic organizations to teach youth boat and water safety courses. We have partnered with our local school districts to teach the course in the classroom setting and on the water for a practical exercise in the boat.
Just this spring alone, we have been invited to teach classes in the Northland School District, Pillager School District and the Pine River-Backus School District. Over 200 students have completed the Boat and Water Safety packet course and course test certifying them and received their boat and water safety certificate for legal operation. We strongly believe that this education component and helping to familiarize youth to boating and water safety greatly reduces injury and incidents on and around the water.
Although we have covered this topic in previous articles, we often get questions about legal youth operation of boats and other watercrafts and think it’s important information to share. A Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit is proof that you have met the mandatory boat safety education requirements for the State of Minnesota. The Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit is good for life and does not need to be renewed. The Watercraft Operator’s Permit is proof that you have successfully completed a boating safety course. The Watercraft Operator’s Permit does not expire and does not need to be renewed. Therefore, it is NOT a Minnesota Boating License! You are not required to have a state driver’s license in order to obtain a Watercraft Operator’s Permit. The permit is good for life.
A common question is: Who needs a Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s permit?
Motorboats: In Minnesota, no one under the age of 12 may operate a watercraft with a motor greater than 25 horsepower unless there is a competent adult on the boat who is at least 21 years of age and is within immediate reach of the controls of the motor.
Note: No one under the age of 12 may operate a boat greater than 75 horsepower under any circumstances.
Operators who are between the ages of 12 and 17 years (inclusive) may operate a boat with less than 25 horsepower without restriction. They may only operate a boat which has a motor greater than 25 hp if they have obtained their Watercraft Operator’s permit or if they are under the direct supervision of a person onboard that is at least 21 years old and within immediate reach of the controls of the motor.
Personal Watercrafts (PWC): No one under the age of 13 years may operator a personal watercraft (PWC). Operators who are currently 13 years of age must be under the direct supervision of a person onboard who is at least 21 years old.
Note: If they have obtained their Watercraft Operator’s Permit, direct supervision is not required, but they must have someone who is at least 21 years of age observing them at all times.
For all those between the ages of 14 and 17 years wishing to operate a PWC, they must either be under the direct supervision of a person onboard who is at least 21 years of age or have obtained a Watercraft Operator’s permit.
By sharing this information and following guidelines and laws with your friends, relatives and/or summer guests, we can create a safe and fun watercraft and boating season.
Upcoming in-person Boat and Water Safety Training Classes:
June 18 — Walker Area Community Center.
Contact: Walker Community Education for registration at (218) 547-4360
July 7 — Hackensack Community Center
Hosted by the Hackensack Lions. More information will be coming soon.
For questions about the classes or to obtain a take at home packet for the program, you can email our office at brad.rittgers@co.cass.mn.us. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has a long history of promoting Boat and Water Safety Courses and is very thankful for our school district partners that invite us in each Spring to teach the classes and the civic organizations that partner with us during the summer months to bring classes to youth visiting during those months.
If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, contact me anytime: e-mail tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; call (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677; or mail Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN 56484
