by Tom Burch
Cass County Sheriff
For many years, our Boat and Water Safety Division deputies have partnered with local school districts and civic organizations to teach youth boat and water safety courses. We have partnered with our local school districts to teach the course in the classroom setting and on the water for a practical exercise in the boat.
We don’t know the number of youth that have been through our training programs, but it is in the thousands. This training has proven to be effective while certifying the youth with their Boater Education Card, which allows for legal operation.
Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to teach in the classroom. This was the first year we missed in many years of offering these programs. We are happy to report this year that many of these classes will continue through the school districts and organizations.
The MN DNR offers an Online Course for the Watercraft Operators Permit. Complete the online boating safety course to receive a youth Minnesota water operator’s permit (12 to 17 years old). In addition, this course may be required for youth and adults who plan on boating in Canada. Here is the link for using the online format at https://www.boaterexam.com/usa/minnesota/
This Official Minnesota Boating and Water Safety Course is approved by the State of Minnesota DNR.
You can obtain your Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit in three easy steps:
1. Study the Minnesota Boater Safety Education Course.
2. Make payment for the course after you pass the final exam.
3. Print a temporary card immediately and receive your permanent card in the mail within 3-5 weeks.
There is a one-time fee of $24.95 paid to BOATERexam.com®. Payment is collected only after you have completed the online course and passed the final certification exam. You must be at least 12 years old to take this course and out of State residents can also take the course.
Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit is proof that you have met the mandatory boat safety education requirements for the State of Minnesota. The Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit is good for life and does not need to be renewed. The Watercraft Operator’s Permit is proof that you have successfully completed a boating safety course. The Watercraft Operator’s Permit does not expire and does not need to be renewed. Therefore, it is NOT a Minnesota Boating License! You are not required to have a state driver’s license in order to obtain a Watercraft Operator’s Permit. The permit is good for life.
A common question is: Who needs a Minnesota Watercraft Operator’s Permit?
Motorboats: In Minnesota, no one under the age of 12 may operate a watercraft with a motor greater than 25 horsepower unless there is a competent adult on the boat who is at least 21 years of age and is within immediate reach of the controls of the motor.
Note: No one under the age of 12 may operate a boat greater than 75 horsepower under any circumstances.
Operators who are between the ages of 12 and 17 years (inclusive) may operate a boat with less than 25 horsepower without restriction. They may only operate a boat which has a motor greater than 25 hp if they have obtained their Watercraft Operator’s Permit or if they are under the direct supervision of a person onboard that is at least 21 years old and within immediate reach of the controls of the motor.
Personal Watercrafts (PWC): No one under the age of 13 years may operator a personal watercraft (PWC). Operators who are currently 13 years of age must be under the direct supervision of a person onboard who is at least 21 years old.
Note: If they have obtained their Watercraft Operator’s Permit, direct supervision is not required, but they must have someone who is at least 21 years of age observing them at all times.
For all those between the ages of 14 and 17 years wishing to operate a PWC, they must either be under the direct supervision of a person onboard who is at least 21 years of age or have obtained a Watercraft Operator’s Permit.
This year we will also have courses available to take the course in person and a practical exercise utilizing a boat. Watch for information on these classes coming in June from the Walker Community Education Program and the Hackensack Lions Club.
For questions about the classes or to obtain a take at home packet for the program, you can email our office at brad.rittgers@co.cass.mn.us
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has a long history of promoting Boat and Water Safety Courses and providing youth with the training and options to obtain this important certification.
If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, contact me anytime: e-mail tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; call (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677; or mail Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN 56484
