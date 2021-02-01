Once again, as we begin the New Year and work to complete our year end statistics and Annual Report that will be presented in the coming month to the Cass County Board of Commissioners and published on our website, I would like to share a recap of our activity during 2020.
The year of 2020 was one of the most difficult years in my law enforcement career. From a global pandemic, civil and political unrest and ever so quickly changing times, law enforcement was challenged in ways that we never have been all throughout this year. We, like everyone else, had to learn and understand new terminology and how to police while practicing social distancing and mask wearing while keeping the populations that we serve and ourselves safe.
For most of 2020, we responded in “Emergency Mode” and learned new ways of communicating and handling non-emergency situations and requests. Our full annual report will reflect these changes and new procedures and trends will not track “normally” with years past.
In 2020, we handled 19,492 Initial Complainant Reports (ICR). This is our main method to document and monitor activity. There are a variety of calls for service that our dispatch center receives that requires some sort of action, whether it be from a sheriff’s deputy, a local police department, an ambulance or fire department. These also include self-initiated responses from officers and reports made to track activity and investigations.
While this is down 2,957 ICRs from the previous year, we dug deeper to find out why. While most months were basically equal to last year in ICR numbers, the months of March, April and May were significantly less. This decrease in activity was in direct correlation to the governor’s Stay at Home orders issued during these months and the start of the pandemic. In each of these months we received a third fewer calls for service than a “normal” year.
Although it was a busy month, in July we received 500 fewer ICR reports than a normal year. Some of this can be attributed our response in Emergency Mode and attempting to limit contact for non-emergency calls and services.
Trending normally, we processed 6,241 911 calls from cellular phones in August and 190 from land lines. Overall, we receive 97 percent of our 911 calls from cellular phones. On average, Saturday was our busiest day for 911 calls and Monday we received the least. From 3 to 10 p.m. were our peak calling time, peaking at 5 p.m. daily.
Our Detention Center saw much lower total bookings and daily booking average during 2020 due to restrictions placed on who the Detention Center was able to take, State Court operating modifications and warrant processes. Inmates utilized new technology to attend court dates via ITV and Zoom platforms. Our STS program had to be suspended due to a lack of qualifying inmates in custody and distancing mandates. Our crew leader was still able to complete most of the work that the crew does throughout the year on county, city, state and federal properties.
Some stats were significantly higher in 2020, including gun permit processing. In 2019, we processed 953 Permit to Carry applications. In 2020, we processed 1,495 applications. Another stat that we are working to understand and get more data on is the amount of traffic crashes with injuries reported and investigated in 2020. In 2020, we responded to 71 crash reports with injuries, with 51 in 2019.
Our Recreation Division noted a significant increase in recreation traffic both on land and on water in 2020. With the cancellation of events and activities, the sales of ATVs/OHVs and boats were very popular, and we observed this in nearly every area of Cass County. Our lakes and trails definitely saw an increase of traffic and activity during the entire year.
Most of our volunteer programs, outreach and partnerships were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic with the intent to help keep our partners safe. Some services were still able to continue through these programs. We are looking forward to getting these programs and initiatives started again sometime in 2021.
While the pandemic certainly changed the way we are forced to do business, we are fully committed to keeping our communities safe and are actively working at that every day. We are always thankful for our community support and working relationships and they are especially appreciated during times like these. We are proud to have built this relationship with those we serve and are thankful for the cooperation that we have with you. If we can be of assistance to you, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Stay safe in the New Year!
If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, contact me anytime: e-mail tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; call (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677; or mail Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN 56484
