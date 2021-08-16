Throughout the summer months, we take a variety of boat and water complaints on a number of different issues. This includes boats blocking a lake cabin view to disrespectful boating activities to crashes and reckless operation concerns. While each of these requires a different response and investigation, we do attempt to follow up on these reports, especially if they involve criminal activity or dangerous and unsafe conditions. Most commonly, we get reports of personal watercrafts or ski/wake type boats operating in a dangerous, unsafe manner, not only for those on the watercraft, but for swimmers and other recreational users.
This year we have also seen an increase in noise complaints from loud stereo systems emitting from boats and a variety of violations of unsafe and illegal operations involving watercrafts. While some are local, seasonal or year-round cabin and homeowners, a large percentage of offenders are weekend guests or family of these residences or vacationers at local resorts, VRBOs, campgrounds etc. This month we are encouraging our readers to share with their family, guests, friends and relatives some common sense and easy-to-understand “rules of the water” that will not only make their time enjoyable and legal, but also allow them to be respectful of the same rights other recreational users and people have while enjoying our waterways. In addition to this approach, the information that you could share with them could save them and others from serious injury or death.
We would like to share with you an excellent list that The Minnesota DNR has put together: a Top 10 Rules to Respectful Boating – make the right kind of waves (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/boatwater/boating-etiquette.html ).
Remember, these are guidelines and should not serve as a replacement for learning the rules, regulations and laws for your local body of water. Whether you’re a novice or veteran boater, you can learn more by taking a boating safety course.
1. Respect the ramp. Good boating etiquette starts before you enter the water — at the dock. Prepare your boat and equipment before getting into position to launch. Follow state and local AIS guidelines.
2. Own your wake. The fastest way to make the wrong kinds of waves is to literally throw a big, intrusive wave at another boat, swimmer, angler or shoreline owner. This is much more than being a nuisance or disrupting others’ experience on the water. It’s dangerous to those unable to tolerate a large wake. Respect others and stay at least 200 feet from the shoreline and other boaters.
3. Keep the tunes in check. Sound is amplified over the water, so keep the music at a decent level. Not only is it a disturbance to others but the operator may not hear the spotter.
4. Pack in. Pack out. Shorelines are still lined with trash being thrown overboard. Take care of the body of water you love and properly dispose of any trash you have. Do not throw it overboard!
5. Slow your roll. Does the body of water you’re on have a speed limit or slow-no-wake restriction? It’s your responsibility to know it and respect it. You are responsible for any damage you cause to other people’s property.
6. Rules of the road. Become familiar with waterway markers and navigation rules, which dictate how you operate your vessel, in order to prevent collision.
7. Be prepared. If you are the captain, you need to be prepared with the safety rules for your craft and make your guests aware, as well. Know state and local laws for the body of water you’re on. Set a good example by always wearing a life jacket and have enough life jackets for each person onboard. Beyond that, make sure to have the appropriate fit.
8. Fuel and go. At the fuel dock, get fuel, pay your bill and move out of the way. If you need to buy additional supplies, relocate your boat. Don’t forget to run your blower before starting.
9. Anchoring and mooring. Enter an anchorage or mooring area at a slow speed. Don’t create a wake that will disrupt other anchored boats. The first boat sets the tone. Mimic how they tie off, how much line you use and how much distance you allow between you and other boats. The busier the boat, the more space you should give yourself.
10. Be polite – give a wave. When passing another boat, give a little wave hello. Boating is all about having fun and being part of the boating community. Embrace it, enjoy it, and share it for generations to come.
These are very simple things that anyone, at any age, can follow to make your time and others time on and around the water much more enjoyable and safe.
If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, contact me anytime: e-mail tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; call (218) 547-1424 or (800) 450-2677; or mail Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 303 Minnesota Ave W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN 56484
