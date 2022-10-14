The month of October has been identified as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Minnesota and several other states. It is estimated that one in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime, and one in seven men.  Domestic violence does not discriminate and is present in all areas, communities and walks of life.

Minnesota law defines domestic abuse as physical harm, bodily injury or assault, or the infliction of fear of imminent physical harm, bodily injury or assault, when done by a family or household member. Terroristic threats, criminal sexual conduct and interference with an emergency call are also forms of domestic abuse when they are committed by a family or household member.

