Once again, as we begin the New Year and work to complete our year-end statistics and annual report that will be presented in the coming month to the Cass County Board of Commissioners and published on our website, I would like to share a recap of sheriff’s office activity during 2022. Our annual report with numbers and statistics from our townships and cities are compiled and sent to the clerks of those government units for review at their annual meetings in March 2023.

In 2022, we handled 19,568 Initial Complainant Reports (ICRs), down 1,100 from 2021, but average compared to pre-pandemic totals. This is a signal of a return to pre-pandemic levels. Detention Center bookings and daily housing numbers are starting to trend back to normal levels as restrictions were lifted. Daily average booking numbers are trending higher and our STS crews were back to steady daily participant numbers.

