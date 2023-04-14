As we finally and hopefully start to transition from winter to spring and into summer, we have been asked to give an update on our Boat and Water Safety Programs and partnerships with lake associations and volunteer groups. As you are probably aware, Cass County covers a large recreational area. With 514 lakes covering over 258,000 acres of water, the public does not have to go far to find fun on the water.

The Cass County Sheriff, under MN Rules Chapter 86B.105, is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for search, rescue, patrol and inspection of watercraft on the lakes, streams and rivers in Cass County. The role of the Boat and Water Safety Division is to enhance safety on the waterways of Cass County; respond to water emergencies; abide by Minnesota Statute 86B1.5; promote boat and water safety and enforcement; buoy designated waterways for navigation and hazards; and train and equip personnel for water search and rescue.

