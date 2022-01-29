The 2022 legislative session is starting and, with a state budget surplus of $7.7 billion and rising, we enjoy an unprecedented opportunity to provide tax relief for Minnesotans.
We could begin by ending Minnesota’s status as one of the few states that still tax Social Security. House Republicans made headway the last time we were in the majority by successfully exempting hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans from Social Security taxes. Now, it is time to finish the job and end Minnesota’s status as one of just 13 states which still taxes Social Security.
I also am working on legislation to provide seniors with rebates on state property taxes. It’s a shame when seniors are forced to sell their homes because they can’t afford the taxes. Seniors deserve better and I am committed to relieving their burden.
We also need to correct a problem where a lack of action by the state has caused businesses to suffer an unjust tax increase on unemployment insurance. There is no reason to be raising taxes on businesses, especially at time so many are already struggling with inflation and supply chain issues and our state has a historic surplus.
Our businesses have had an incredibly difficult last couple of years. The House majority delayed Paycheck Protection Program tax relief last session and some businesses still haven’t gotten back their money.
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it’s wrong to burden them with debt that largely resulted from inconsistent, seemingly arbitrary restrictions mandated by the governor. Our small businesses are still trying to recover from the hole they were put in and they should not be expected to foot the bill for people being forced out of work.
Public safety is another top issue for the session, especially with violent crimes soaring to record numbers in the Twin Cities. Law enforcement has been undermined by those pushing anti-police legislation, proposing reduced sentences for repeat offenders and opposing GOP efforts to increase accountability for criminals.
While the Twin Cities metro area may be Ground Zero for the surge in crime, the ripple effect impacts us all to some degree and, even in our area, the crime rate is an issue. Public safety is government’s top responsibility and we need to make sure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to do their jobs, and a court system willing to issue strong sentencing.
Education also once again is another key subject at the Capitol and people want reassurance our schools are focused on improving academic achievement for their children in core areas such reading, writing, and math. There is growing concern over divisive political propaganda being presented to students. Parental involvement and transparency in curriculum are the best remedies for keeping politics out of the classroom.
I thank the people of District 5A for their continued support and welcome feedback on these and other important issues as the 2022 legislative session progresses. You can call me at by legislative office by calling (651) 296-5516 or by emailing rep.matt.bliss@house.mn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.