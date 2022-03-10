During these uncertain times, I’m reminded of a quote I read by John Adams: “We are a government of laws, not men.”
This forces me to humbly place my biases aside, turn off the noise of social media echo chambers, and focus on the understanding of balance, social equality, and a difference between a constitutional republic and a democratic civil society.
I propose we look toward the very document that our laws were built upon. The United States Constitution formed our nation’s government, and now we can call upon it for healing. Article V of the United States Constitution reminds us that we can gather without the consent of Congress and hash it out among ourselves. All of us need to act like grown-ups, again.
We have before us an opportunity through due process to call for an Article V convention. So far, 17 states have passed the proposal through a grassroots movement. This Convention of States is not to be confused with a Constitutional Convention. This is not the same thing. A Constitutional Convention has already been done, while an Article V convention makes specific proposals to amend this constitution which would be sent back to the legislatures for ratification.
A Convention of States would be the process of gathering the union together in one room and finding compromise by building upon and furthering the very thing that defines who we are through the United States Constitution. Congress may have thrown this out the window, but the people shall not.
The ultimate objective of a Convention of States would be an open forum based on the three planks of the Convention of States Action Article V proposal: term limits, limits on federal power, and fiscal restraints.
Join us to learn more about the Convention of States movement at 1 p.m. April 16 at the American Legion, 407 Front Street, Walker. Sign the petition at www.conventionofstates.com
I think that any group endorsed by the likes of Sean Hannity is hardly interested in having a civil conversation. Let's have a group endorsed by people who actually engage in civil conversations of a regular basis.
