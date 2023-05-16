Dear local businesses, community members
Thank you for the donations that were received in support of the 2023 WHA After-Prom Party activities.
2023 After Prom Sponsors were: Action Contracting, All Seasons Resort, American National Bank, Andersen Log Homes, Anderson’s Resorts, Aspen Construction, Bailey’s Resort, Bank Forward, Bayside Bar & Grill, Bemidji Orthodontics, Benson’s, Bill Hansen Realty, Body Works, Brad Spry Insurance Agency, Brittany’s Floral, Buena Vista, CEC Theatres-Bemidji, Cedar Point Realty, Chase on the Lake, Cheemo Lures-Jon Osowski, City Sanitary Service, Cornerstone Church, Dairy Queen, Diamond Crest Resort, DW Jones, Enjoy Candy, First National Bank, Five Star Auto Body, Frizzell’s Furniture, Fullner Wallner, Green Scene, Hair on 5th, Heritage Arts & Gifts, Hiawatha Beach Resort, Holiday Inn Express, Hope Lutheran Church, Java Loon, Jenny’s Beehive, Jerry’s Heating and Crane Service, J&K Marine, Kaubisch Chiropractic, Kenkatch (Steve and Lacey Nosbisch), Lake Country Power, Lakes Area Powersports, Lakeside Fireplace and Stove, Lampert’s Cabinets, Attorney Laura J. Hansen (Breen and Person, Ltd), Log Homes Minnesota, Loney Sales and Service, Lundrigans, Mark’s Market, Minor Details-Kim Gendron, Moondance Events, Mount Ski Gull, Next Innovations, Nistler Floor Covering, Northern Harbor Construction, Northern Peace Funeral Home, Northwoods Ice, Orton Oil/Cenex, Outdoorsman Cafe, Pederson Dental, Pedego E-Bikes, Pepsi Nei Bottling, Reeds Sporting Goods, RW Electric-Wood Family, Shear Image, Southside, Spencer Ross American Legion Post 134, Super One, Tabaka’s Family Foods, T&C Excavating, Terra Reflections, The Door Coffee Shop, The Piggy BBQ, Thrivent Financial, Tianna Country Club, Tim’s Outboard, TJ’s Floral, T&M Express, Trapper’s Landing, Traveling Art Pub, Village Square, Walker Area Community Center, Walker Bay Coffee, Walker Chamber, Walker Dollar General, Walker General Store, Walker Home Center, Walker Rotary, WaterShed, Wilkening Fireplace, Wolfpack Nutrition, WoodShed, Jeremy and Amber Young family and Zappy’s Cafe.
A special thank you to all chaperones, bus drivers — Kyle and Carl, limo driver Jeremy Medina, Gretchen Gribbon, WHA staff who coordinated with our committee — especially Jane in the H.S. Office, Walker City Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Department and The Pilot-Independent.
We want you to know that this event is not possible without each of the businesses within our communities that donate year after year. Although prom itself is sponsored by the school and ticket sales, the after-prom party is financed solely by the contributions of our communities and its support in creating a safe, memorable late-night alternative for our high school students. It is evident by your contribution that you understand the value of this, and the impact that community support of healthy youth activities can have on their lives.
Each year the after-prom committee is passed from one group of junior parents to the next to plan, organize and facilitate fundraising for the following year’s prom event.
Before we pass this off to the next committee, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the generous support you provided this year. Due to the fundraising efforts we were able to provide the students with numerous activities including Riddler’s Escape Room, Teen Idol Awards Murder Mystery, black light mini golf and dodgeball, roller skating, photo booth and DJ by Spectrum Entertainment, games and movies.
Their evening was full of food, fun and door prizes, not to mention the amazing early bird and grand prizes that were furnished by our local businesses, whom we count on every year for support!
On behalf of this year’s 2023 WHA After Prom Committee — THANK YOU!
With gratitude,
Cherri Landt, Amanda Pederson, Lindsey Medina, Kari Wood and Emily Turney
