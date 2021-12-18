The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages local and tribal governments to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer on their community forests. The DNR will be accepting grant applications from through Jan. 24.
Tribal and local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns and parks and recreation boards in cities of the first class (more than 100,000 residents), are eligible to apply.
“Ash tree management is an important tool to reduce the impact of EAB on community forests,” said Emma Schultz, DNR community forest project specialist. “Even for communities that EAB has yet not reached, now is the time to take advantage of grant funds to prepare for its arrival.”
Grant-eligible activities include treating and removing ash trees, planting a diversity of trees, conducting public tree inventories, developing EAB management plans, hiring technical assistance, and engaging and educating citizens. Priority will be given to projects that remove and replace ash trees that pose significant public safety concerns or benefit underserved populations or areas of concern for environmental justice.
This grant provides funding to cover the cost of chemically treating ash tree on public or tribal land within 10 miles of a known EAB infestation. According to Schultz, “Treating some ash allows communities to maintain their urban tree canopy and extend the stormwater and shade benefits of priority trees, while working to remove and replace other ash trees.”
With $2.4 million available, applicants can request a maximum of $150,000 (there is no minimum). No match is required for this grant. All work must be done on public or tribal land.
A full list of eligible activities, application materials and a list of frequently asked questions are available online. Completed applications can be submitted to ucf.dnr@state.mn.us by Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Applicants will be notified by Feb. 14, 2022, if they have been awarded a grant.
Funding for this project was provided from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
