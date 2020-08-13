The 53rd annual Frank Schneider Jr. Memorial Muskie Tournament, sponsored by the Twin Cities Chapter of Muskies, Inc., will be held Sept. 11, 12, and 13 on 25 north central Minnesota lakes and rivers near the towns of Walker, Longville, Hackensack, Cass Lake and Bemidji.
Online registration begins Aug. 1 at twincitiesmuskiesinc.org. and ends Aug. 31.
The Catch and Release tournament offers prizes for the top 10 contestants and top three juniors. Additional bonus prizes will be offered for ladies, fly fishing, Abu Garcia, and muskies 50 inches or larger.
Entre fees are adults $80, juniors $40, and families $1450.
This tournament will be a virtually-structured event to follow the Minnesota DNR and Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor activities.
There will be no pre-tournament gathering, tournament dinners or awards banquet. Contesants will be required to register on line and use a mobile tournament App to register caught fish, in order to adhere to social distancing. For more information, contact Peter Janik, tournament director at tcmi.fstourneydirector@gmai.com or call (952) 649-9576.
This annual tournament was started in 1967 and is the oldest Muskies, Inc. tournament. It draws approximately 450-550 contestants per year. Last year 90 muskies were caught and released ;the largest was 55.5 inches.
