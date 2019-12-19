Minnesota is home to many true fishing legends — men and women who have influenced and changed the sport of fishing in this great state. Two individuals who have been in the forefront of the fishing industry for decades and are still active innovators are brothers Ron and Al Lindner.
The Lindners arrived in Minnesota from Chicago and started the Nisswa Guides League in 1968. They developed the league out of Marv Koep’s bait shop and created one of the real elite guide services in the country.
Ron and Al moved on from guiding to tournament fishing and developing new kinds of tackle, and then ventured forward into the media area of national publications and TV shows like In-Fisherman. Their current fishing show, Lindner’s Angling Edge, is the latest of innovations that have spanned some 60 years.
Ron Lindner, now in his mid-80’s, is the senior member of the Lindner family who, along with his younger brother Al, still works with Lindner’s Angling Edge and other family media services under the direction of Ron’s son James, who is now at the helm of Lindner Media Publications. In fact, Al and Ron have many of their family members carrying on the fishing tradition through TV, publications and social media. It is truly a family industry.
Ron is one amazing man. Often described as a marketing genius, he has promoted tackle, publications, TV, fishing concepts, and a wealth of creative ideas. Even now, he has not stopped chasing his passion of fishing!
His ice fishing now takes place in Florida where there are palm trees in the background, not snow and ice! But for the rest of the year, from the Minnesota fishing opener until mid-November, Ron is in the state fishing two to three days a week with his brother Al, and long-time fishing pal Curt Compton.
“I don’t spend eight to 10 hours a day on the water anymore. I like to go out for four or five hours at a time,” says Ron. “Al, Curt and I go fishing every Sunday afternoon if the weather is nice, and from Brainerd we head west and try to hit a new lake on every trip. This is our opportunity to scout out new lakes and try out new tackle that we test for the various companies we work with in innovating new equipment.
“The best trip we ever had, we caught more than 100 bass in four hours. That was quite a day! If we do well on big lakes like Leech or Mille Lacs, we will share our information, but we never share information on hot spots on little lakes because we don’t want to pressure the smaller areas,” says Ron.
So, here is a man who has suffered some health challenges — having fought and beaten cancer — deals with some walking issues, but still goes to his little corner office every day of the week, still fishes two to three days a week, travels south in the winter to fish and ends every day with a smile on his face. That is the mark of a true fishing legend!
Like Sinatra, Bob Hope and Dean Martin, there will never be another Ron Lindner!
