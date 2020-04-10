As we progress into the month of April, probably the best month of the year for crappie action, we look forward to ice-out and getting on the water.
Crappies are target No. 1 in April and here is a primer on what to look for and some tips to help you put more crappies in the bucket.
North shallows
As soon as the ice leaves the lakes, crappies make a bee-line to the warmest water in the lake. This could be back bays, lagoons or small sections of the lake that warm quickly. Back canals, creeks and springs are a good bet.
Anglers think these fish are coming into spawn but rather they are chasing minnows and insects in the warming shallows.
Look to shallow depths of 3 to 8 feet, and especially important are muddy, weedy bottoms because that’s where the food happens to be in April.
Deep alternatives
Not all crappies do the same thing at the same time. Some schools prefer to hang out in deep water during the day and head shallow during the evening.
These deep crappies are never bothered as most anglers aren’t even thinking about deep water in April. These deep fish can be easily seen on your electronics as they are always telltale lines usually suspended off the bottom by a few feet.
Look to deeper water adjacent to their shallow areas, usually on the first break. Probable depths from 15 to 30 feet.
Slip bobbers
When I am chasing springtime crappies, I keep a half dozen rods rigged with slip bobbers adjusted for shallow and deep water depths. I start first in the shallows with slip bobbers set about 3 feet.
If no action, I cruise in deep water and when I mark fish, I drop down my deep slip bobber rod, already rigged.
