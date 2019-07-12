As we head into the heat of the summer, there are changes taking place on our lakes as new food sources emerge and fishing patterns change accordingly. I spend a lot of time keying in on insect hatches during July and August and use my electronics to find and decipher.
Here is a primer on how I go about fishing the hatch.
Electronics the key
First and foremost, you need to have the skills and capabilities to read and interpret your electronics. Many anglers see things on their screens and totally ignore them or don’t know what the lines and schemes mean.
Fishing the hatch during midsummer is totally dependent on your ability to read the screen. Another important tip is to believe that what you are seeing is true.
Cover water
When I get on a lake during July and August, I spend the first 30 minutes to one hour looking for hatches before ever dropping a line in the water. Thirty minutes will tell me if the hatches have happened or if they are not happening as yet.
I use my gas outboard to cover water quickly, about 10 miles per hour. At this speed I can read my electronics and also cover a great deal of water rather quickly.
Soft bottom best
Most hatches come from very muddy and soft bottoms, but there are times when hatches happen over hard bottom. A lot depends on the lake depth and insect situation.
Every lake is totally different. Depths can range anywhere from 17 feet to as deep as 55 feet on most central Minnesota lakes.
Hatches and walleyes together
One thing for sure, when the hatch is visible below the surface, chances are very great that walleyes will be lurking nearby. Sometimes they are below the hatch waiting to chow down or many times they can be just a few yards near the hatch pod.
When you find one, you find the other!
