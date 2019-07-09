The spring of 2019 was tough on all of us. Cold, wet and cloudy for more days than most want to remember.
But most of us, with the exception of farmers, can get by with a little grumbling and still come out all right. For those folks in the bait business this was one of the tougher springs in memory.
Even though the ice went out at a normal time on most Minnesota lakes, the water just didn’t warm up in the traditional fashion. There were just too many rainy days and cold fronts that kept even the smaller ponds below normal temperatures.
Minnow harvesters rely on warming waters to trap spot tail shiners, fatheads and leeches for stocking Minnesota bait shops, and this spring made it very difficult to find them in the cold lakes and ponds.
The Minnesota legislature floated a bill that would allow transportation of spot tail shiners from other states, but it failed to pass for fear of transmitting disease to Minnesota waters.The shortage of shiners will continue to grow as more and more bodies of water become off limits for harvesting because of aquatic invasive species infestations. This just adds to the challenge that bait shops must deal within the changing environment of their business.
Sherree Wicktor, owner of S&W Bait in Brainerd, has been in the bait business for most of her adult life and runs one of the larger bait shops in central Minnesota. Her store is located on Highway 371 north of Brainerd. It is a road leading to many popular fishing lakes and when customers stop to pick up bait, they expect to find what they are looking for in the store. But this year for much of the early season, the bait was in short supply.
“We had a very hard time keeping up with the demand for shiners, leeches and even crappie minnows and fatheads because the trappers just couldn’t find enough warm water to trap the bait, and nothing really grows well in cold water. It was very frustrating,” said Wicktor.
The good news is that the shiner bite is over, the leeches are growing and the crappie and fathead minnows are once again plentiful and its time to throw on some nightcrawlers. The cold spring of 2019 is over but the shortage of live bait is likely to become an annual challenge as more and more bodies of water become off limits for trappers due to invasive species, and more and more minnow harvesters decide that its just too hard to make a living selling minnows.
Throw in bad weather and the bottom line is that it’s a real challenging time being in the bait business!
