Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Sept. 5.
Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.
No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed or intensive designations.
Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Thursday.
More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR’s deer hunting webpage.
