Artists can submit their entries for the 2021 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest starting Aug. 24, to 4 p.m. Sept. 4
The greater scaup is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2021 waterfowl stamp. Sales of the annual waterfowl stamp support wildlife habitat work. The stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.
All artwork must be mailed to: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, c/o Stamp Contest, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. This year, the DNR will not allow in-person viewing of the entries or judging, but will announce results after the contest.
For more information and contest guidelines, visit mndnr.gov/stamps or call the DNR Information Center at (888) 646-6367.
