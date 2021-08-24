One of your first experiences as you settle into the woods for a few hours is sheer pleasure. There is no other way to describe it.
There are the first moments before anything begins to “happen.” You haven’t yet seen that small fleecy cloud begin to drift eastward. You haven’t heard the first tapping of a woodpecker. You haven’t even yet begun to realize the sound of the soft soughing of the breeze.
You haven’t yet been visited by the first tiny fly to discover you, who will stroll up and down your fingers several times, just checking you out. Any woodland creature is giving you time to settle down and let the peace settle in.
You are first given the sheer pleasure of breathing in the elixir of the woods air. Your lungs welcome it. And it begins to seep into all parts of your being.
American crow sounds off with an eight-note caw, then a 13-noter, then another eight from a little more distance. They are not alarm signals or challenges to predators, but perhaps only signals to others that he has found something.
Small fly lands on you and begins traveling up and down your bare arm, checking you out, signalling that you’ve quit disturbing the peace by your noisy arrival, and you are now accepted as part of the woods environment. He roams about a bit, and then flies away.
Now deer fly darts in, tries to take a chunk out of you and is dispatched. That’s unusual. I haven’t been visited by one of those fellows in years. He is distressing to his victims, but he is just doing his thing. Where in the world did he come from?
And now another fly of unknown identity flies in, lands on my little finger and just sits there, not disturbing me at all. I go on with what I am doing.
After a few minutes I turn to my little visitor and nudge him a bit with my finger. He moves not at all.
I move him gently onto my writing board. I am experiencing an insect at the moment of the end of his life cycle. Hmmm. How strange. He flew in, landed on my little finger and died.
How long did he live? Twenty-four hours? Twelve hours? I have heard of fruit flies running through their life cycle quickly, making them useful for biological study.
How did this little fellow come into the world, reproduced and died? What a privilege to be present at the end of so short a life. It is strange for those of us accustomed to living for more than 90 years or more.
And now he lies dead and uninjured on my writing board. I salute you, little fellow. I have only known you for a moment but I am grateful for the privilege of being present when that moment was your last. Peace to you.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.