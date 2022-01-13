Nice whitetails, mostly does and a couple of yearlings, greet me as I arrive today. They gaze a bit at me and then go about their business.
They seem unperturbed by today’s minus 20 degree weather. However they also enjoy a bright winter sun and no wind. The sun seems to have brought out flocks of small birds, mostly sparrows. However I also see a few chickadees and a downy woodpecker.
A doe and a yearling appear in the woods about 30 feet to my right. They glance at me only briefly and then go about their business. Something farther away to my right catches their interest.
The doe gazes into the distance with her back directly toward me. Junior takes no interest in what Mom has discovered and stands gazing directly at me, as if I am a curious item of interest. But he stands touching the doe so that if she moves away, he is immediately with her.
I am impressed how they have “feathered out” (thickened the fur in their hides) in the last month or so. They look much more prepared to face the winter cold and storms than they would have been in last summer’s thinner hides. The color of their hides has darkened, too, which suggests that they wear two coats and they shed the darker one in the summer.
The shedding of the coats is something, I guess, we’ve all known about for a long time. It brings memories to mind.
I had a Norwegian elkhound named Tryg. He was a beautiful dog. He lived with me a long time into his old age. I had to put him to sleep myself in his declining days.
He lived outdoors his entire life, summer and winter, in a snug dog house stuffed with snow. All of the time, that is, except when his mate, Thora, threw him out for a few weeks while she was nursing newborn pups. And those pups became little butterballs of cozy fur against the winter cold.
Tryg grew the handsomest outer coat of gray-back fur in the midwinter that easily protected him against the coldest cold. Sometimes in the morning, after a night’s blizzard, I would come out and find his house completely drifted over with snow. I would call out to him as I grabbed my shovel and quickly dug down to his door, and he eagerly barked back to me.
In the summer Tryg lost all of that comfortable outer winter coat. He became gray-white, the color of his undercoat.
We humans have lost the winter coat. We only assume the furs and hides of our animal friends, and we join them to face the winter in the coldest places on our planet. It is their Valentine to us in these coldest days of the year.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
