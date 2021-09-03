Green heron flies over me above the tall Norway pines near Ham Lake. I see him briefly as he wings his way over the pines, seeking a landing.
Soon he perches himself in the top of one of them. As usual he is out of sight to us earthbound creatures.
He serenades me with his deep-throated GLEUURK, GLEURK, GLEURK GLEURK, always sounded four times. It is music only a mother could love, he will definitely not make first choir.
A companion answers him from nearby. With Labor Day near, are we near to their autumn gatherings?
We have seen them return to this same spot among the pines for 10 years now. Are they sometimes the same birds? Or a new generation that has migrated and returned?
Why is it that they roost in the same spot, with a large pine at or near one I spot 30 yards straight in front of where I sit.
I have seen photos of their kind nesting in the very top of one of these pines, nesting contentedly among the lush long Norway pine (or red pine as they are often called) needles of a large nest. I realized how they would be impossible to see from the ground.
This is the same bird whose GLEUCK we reported hearing in this same spot in February one year when we were here in mid-winter. We reported this to an Audubon meeting, and they appropriately remarked we would be unlikely to see a wading bird in northern Minnesota in mid-winter.
We couldn’t gainsay them. However, I notice that small cities in the north often have open city lagoons near them in mid-winter. And Fargo has reported in their Christmas bird count seeing great blue herons and geese. The green heron would be at home among them.
The forest floor near me is damp this afternoon. One would not even pause to remark upon such a thing ordinarily. However, we have had a practically rainless summer.
The forest floor, under low brush and ground cover is usually at least a little moist, even in dry times. This summer it felt strangely dry to the touch.
It is good to feel it moist again. It is as if it begins to breather once more.
The dry summer has make the deep woods quiet. The blue jays and pileateds and grosbeaks have been absent this summer. It is as if they know they can’t raise a brood in rainless forests. We hope that they and the rains will return.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
