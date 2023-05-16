Ah! Today as I settle in I am treated to a view of the Connecticut warbler with its gray hood and bright yellow markings and its perky movements high up in the thickets where I sit! He is the first of my migrants, other thank the dark-eyed junco, which came very early on top of the snow. Warbler seems to be looking for something edible among the fresh buds at the top of a green ash.

I looked for buds, of course, first thing when I arrived, since they would be my first for the year. They are annoyingly absent yet, except for some raw red tips at the end of ash twigs, that look like a sore at the end of a finger. Perhaps warbler was finding something more developed high up in the thickets, where there is good sun.

