Ah! Today as I settle in I am treated to a view of the Connecticut warbler with its gray hood and bright yellow markings and its perky movements high up in the thickets where I sit! He is the first of my migrants, other thank the dark-eyed junco, which came very early on top of the snow. Warbler seems to be looking for something edible among the fresh buds at the top of a green ash.
I looked for buds, of course, first thing when I arrived, since they would be my first for the year. They are annoyingly absent yet, except for some raw red tips at the end of ash twigs, that look like a sore at the end of a finger. Perhaps warbler was finding something more developed high up in the thickets, where there is good sun.
Obviously I am urging the season along. This has been the year without a spring. I’m exaggerating (slightly), but it seems like only last week we were wandering around in knee-deep snow — like it was lower Slovokia? — and today it is too warm to wear a jacket and not a lick of snow in sight.
Gray squirrel and his partner are entertaining me royally, digging around in some old bent grass stems about 30 feet in front of me. Occasionally one of them will stop and eye me a bit, and then go on about their business. Is this mating time for them? He seems to stay pretty close to her. Are they mating usually much later than the bigger winter animals?
And now white-crowned sparrow is visiting me, with his signature white head markings. He has arrived right on schedule, in spite of the late spring. I first saw him in 1984 just four days earlier than this.
He is musing around on the ground about a dozen yards to the right of me, just according to his customary habit which we have seen in previous years. What is he finding? Old seeds perhaps.
Now there is a sight! A Cooper’s hawk landed in the giant fork in a Green ask tree about 30 feet in front of me. What a treat! He let me have a good look at him, but did not give me time to get up my glasses and study him. He looked like an immature bird.
Now what was that all about? A bunch of chickadees just flew through the thicket just over my head not like a dozen of them, but like 150 of them. It’s like my first chickadee of the day decided to bring a whole convention with him!
How in the world do they all manage to fly through a thicket, chirping like crazy, and not bump into anything? Do they all have radar or some sort?
And now, to finish off the day, a flock of Canada geese fly overhead on their journey north. Happy journey, my friends. You and all you bird cousins have given me a simply great day!
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
