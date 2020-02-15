Where is a roosting tree? These elusive wild turkeys keep me baffled as to just where they roost at night.
I see them come sailing down out of trees in the deep woods here along the Red River in the early morning, so I should be able to spot where the roost is located, right? Wrong. I only catch them in flight.
This morning I arrived here before sunrise, but with enough light to easily study the middle and upper terraces of the trees, at least the deciduous ones. Nothing.
I thought perhaps they might like the greater protection of the conifers in this sub-freezing weather. I remembered that owls use the conifers in such weather.
I went hiking with the binoculars and studied the interior of the conifers from the bole of the trees. No luck. They must be on the ground already somewhere, and had beaten e to the draw. On the way back I discovered nine of them off to my right, strutting around in the snow as if they owned the place.
Inside one of the conifers gray squirrels scooted about among the branches. I have wondered where gray squirrels winter in the deep woods in subfreezing weather, other than in hollows of trees. These conifers would offer good shelter. He races about among the branches for a minute or so. This “inside” of a conifer offers a whole other habitat.
As I move on further, six whitetail deer appear a few dozen yards to my left. Two of them may be yearlings. Are they gathered in this way because they are several families?
One or two of them stop and eye me carefully. The group moves on calmly enough. They don’t seem to be disturbed by my presence as long as I remain still.
Gray squirrel appears to my left and busies himself with something in the snow. He is such a nervous fellow. His whole waking life seems to be made up of fits and jerks. Every few seconds he sits up on his haunches and eyes me as he uses his front paws like hands to turn something over as he nibbles on it.
Suddenly he dashes off wildly across the top of the two foot covering of snow on the ground. The crust on the snow cover made from some warm days last week enables the snow to support him easily. He dances directly away from me to my left until he finally disappears.
Immediately I discover red squirrel approaching almost directly behind me in his jerky lurching movements. Did he have something to do with gray squirrel’s departure? Perhaps so.
A gray morning turned briefly into bright sun for a half hour, and now again into complete overcast. A few flakes of snow begin coming down and now they seem to be increasing. We’ve been promised flurries today, and it seems here they come. Time to settle in for little more winter.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
