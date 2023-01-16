Sunshine! Finally Old Sol is able to show his face in a cloudless sky! Good to see you, my friend. We’ve had two wintry weeks without sunshine.

Three does are the first woodland creatures to greet me. They stand off 30 feet to my right “looking” at me with their cocked ears, waiting to see if there will be any movement in the direction from which they heard some noise. Finally they tire of the game and move off to enjoy some nearby browse.

