Sunshine! Finally Old Sol is able to show his face in a cloudless sky! Good to see you, my friend. We’ve had two wintry weeks without sunshine.
Three does are the first woodland creatures to greet me. They stand off 30 feet to my right “looking” at me with their cocked ears, waiting to see if there will be any movement in the direction from which they heard some noise. Finally they tire of the game and move off to enjoy some nearby browse.
Now three more does and a yearling appear 40 yards in front of me. One of the does must have heard something from my direction. She stands for a few moments and “looks” at me with those sharply cocked ears, and then moves on.
And here comes the turkey parade, 16 of them, fat and sassy as can be, I expect with their feathers fluffed out a bit to soak up some of this sunshine. A few of them come over in my direction, but they soon lose interest in me and trot away.
Viewing the trotting from the rear gives me a chance to see how they move in a running pace. They lean to the left and forward and drop their left foot forward into place. At the same time they push to the right in a kind of a rolling motion and drop their right foot into place, giving a forward thrust with each of their legs.
Cottontail rabbit sits up and gazes at me off to my left. Deciding I’m of no interest to him, he drops down and moves along his bunny trail off to my right until he’s out of sight.
Old Sol has set now, and the flash of the sunset sky quickly devolves into darkness. It is interesting how quickly darkness comes to the midwinter sky, compared to the lingering twilight of the midsummer sky.
A difference, however, is that the pure white snow cover gives that “luster of midday to objects below” of which the poet speaks. How can that be? How can no light give a reflection? It must be that the moon and the stars of a clear sky give just enough light to reflect.
I recall once walking along a woodland trail in midsummer in northern Minnesota in the Paul Bunyan State Forest, without the assistance of a light. It was a trail that I knew very well.
The tree cover overhead blackened the trail entirely. But familiarity made the trail easy to follow.
But I halted at one point from the faint sound of something brushing the underbrush to my left. The sound persisted until I perceived a small white creature crossing the path in front of me, the white broken only by several long black stripes stretching the length of his body. He is one of those woodland creatures who always has the right of way.
I was encountering my first skunk of the evening. Thankfully he had a bit of white on him, and in the black, black night I could still pick that up.
A full moon has arisen directly in the northeast. It gives a glow to the snow. It is time for cottontails and white tails alike to find rest for the night.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.