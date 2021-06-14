Ham Lake. It is good to be back again, if only for a few days now, and much more after a few more weeks.
One thing I always appreciate about this early visit is that I see the woods in its “young” stage of developments for the year. I can see further through the undergrowth than I will be able to later. There is still a sense of openness to the woods.
The oak leaves are half size. The hazelnut has not yet started to develop its nut, although perhaps if I were to look closely, I could see its beginning development. The phoebe is fussing about the building of its nest. I am seeing nature in her maiden form.
Bluejay whistles off to my right, and I spy him darting from one pine to another. I whistle back to him, and he answers me a few times, darting a bit closer to me. But then he tires of the game, and seems to think, by the looks of me, I seem to be miserable looking bluejay, and he departs.
I have noticed in past years that this favorite spot of mine in the woods seems also to be bluejay’s stomping ground, but I have never seen evidence of nesting activity nearby. I must see if I can learn more about the behavior of this fellow. I have learned that he is a great imitator, and is a bit of a bully, with a “get out of my way” attitude. Well, we can’t all be angels.
There is something very positive about nature. Oh, I know, that is a strange thing to say in this year of COVID and the pandemic. Yet, there is always death and dying, as long as the earth shall last, and it is never the end. It is always a transition into another mode, another way of being.
I am given the privilege of a time in nature, a time to wonder, to enjoy, to find my place in nature, and then a time to lie down. I am not expected to live forever in nature, to be this fellow in his woolly chair forever. Yet, in another sense, neither am I ever expected to leave. I have always been a part of nature. I will always be a part of nature. In that way, nature is positive.
Mosquito lands on me. He moseys about my skin. I do not begrudge him his time in checking me out. But it is a cold day. The sun is shining. The sky is all blue, totally cloudless. It must be that I am not putting out any heat to attract him. He and his companions wander about on my skin but they never dig in. After a time they depart. How is he able to live without eating? How long will he live, a day, two days? Does his whole life cycle pass so quickly. I obviously have a lot to learn about this little fellow. I will outlive him. And yet, in a sense, we will always be companions in nature.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
