A new location. I find myself about six miles further south along the Red River. It is a place where the Audubon people love to come. So I thought I would like to at least visit it.
Of course, this is midwinter. And they would more likely love this place in migration season, which is still a month or two away.
I will have to give up my deer and wild turkeys in this place. Those two companies of animals would be at far greater risk here. For here the large predators rule. Here the lesser ones in the food chain must step cautiously.
And now, just as I’m bemoaning my loneliness, a chickadee flits across my line of vision straight ahead of me about 20 feet. How about that?
Thank you, little fellow. Thank you for giving me company in a new habitat where I thought I might find no company. And now a second and a third member of your company just flew by!
And there goes a downy woodpecker. He dashes by me and heads for a nearby tree. He is whanging away at the tree bark. Hah! I’ll bet he has hidden something there. Or does he know about some dormant insects?
Now I should give some attention to the trees. Even though they don’t move about and amuse us like the creatures, they are the lords of this place in a real sense, and some of them have ruled here for a century or more.
I see a tall majestic poplar immediately to my left. She has ruled here a long time. And a handsome balsam fir stands partly in her shadow.
I see a fine looking oak immediately ahead of me and a little to my left, I see hundreds of green ash all around me growing in battalions.
And there is a fine old willow to my right. He is ragged-looking but certainly stout.
A surprise tree to the left of him. It is what we used to see in our yards or pleasant spaces, the stately Weeping willow, with gorgeous golden arms that bend completely to the ground. It is like a domestic pet that somehow has found its way out into this wild place.
And of course there are oceans and oceans of green ash everywhere. And there are thick bands of the small prairie willow all along the river, that grow no more than six or eight feet high.
Now and then a mist of snow begins to cloud the air. All of these stately trees must soon take on a garb of frozen moisture.
A gentle but persistent wind begins to shake all of the trees around me. They bend and sway as in an orchestrated dance to betoken the coming of perhaps a larger wind.
The creatures have found their havens now, and rest snugly and dry out of the impending larger winds. And it is time for us humans to leave them to their safe havens, and perhaps return to them another day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
