The green ash has turned a golden yellow. From where I sit I can see a mile of the water course of the Red River. It is like an artist’s bold stroke with his golden brush across his easel of blue sky and the deepening green of the foreground lit by the late afternoon prairie sun.
However, I miss the brilliant deep crimsons yet to be added to the autumn landscape. I spotted a few stunning sumacs. But red oak in all his dashing glory is taking his time joining the parade. Perhaps tonight’s severe frost may urge him out.
I have visited this spot before in years past. I always enjoy it.
Of course the river is only identified in the distance by the rich growth of river timber that grows along its banks, which offer the golds and the yellows today. The river winds its eternal course across the northern prairie in its journey to the sea.
I sit on a rise in the land a short distance west of the river. Of course the “rise” of which I speak is really only the normal level of the prairie stretching west. The decline in which the river flows has been carved out of the prairie over the eons.
The foreground between me and the river is a stretch of wetland about a half mile wide, sporting a rich growth of reeds and rushes of all colors and shapes. The growth is so plentiful that no water is visible from where I sit. The river, of course feeds the wetland. She makes the statement, so to speak, that this wetland belongs to her, the river. She floods it and drains it as she wishes.
I always love wetlands. In places like this bird life abounds, as well as small mammals and insects. It is nature snubbing her nose at humans, in the humans’ attempt to claim all land for themselves.
The killdeer visited me here one time some years ago. Normally I see him only in open fields, and at some distance.
He landed near some bushes, and then sailed to an open space thirty yards in front of me, which was quite a thrill for me. He seemed to say, this is my space, but I’ll tolerate you here just for today. And he went about his business, gathering insects and such.
Gradually the evening settles in around me. There is a slight overcast. The night braces itself for that stiff freeze. But autumn promises more warm days yet for a beautiful autumn.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.