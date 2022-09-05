Colorado! I’m settled into a rather thick copse of woods on the land of Jim and Stacy Rasmussen, our relatives. A range of mountains completely encircles me.

If I look to the north they are perhaps 10 miles away, to the south perhaps 50 miles away, to the east 10 miles, to the west 15 miles. These are the Rockies. And this is one of the famous mountain meadows of the Rockies. Jim lives in Denver, about 70 miles east of here, and this is his mountain Shangri-la, with a house trailer here for summer use.

