Suddenly a Cooper’s Hawk darted out from among some pines a dozen feet to my left, as I stood gazing through my glasses at the river. The hawk angled through the trees directly into the turkey bedding ground.
Without raising more than a few squawks from the turkeys, he soared upward and disappeared into the tree growth. What a pleasant surprise!
In over a decade, I’ve seen various unusual birds in this spot by the river, but I’ve never seen the Cooper here before. Is it by accident he happened through here a moment, and I startled him? Is he food hunting, as he always seems to be?
I can’t imagine that he had a turkey in mind for lunch. This is out of season for chicks to be around although I can well imagine he has had one or more of them for a tasty snack in the past.
And I cannot imagine that a full grown turkey even fears the presence of a Cooper, due to the turkey’s size. The turkeys in the bedding ground didn’t even seem particularly perturbed at seeing him come dashing through.
There are no rabbits out here, which would make a nice lunch for him. Rabbits he will find in the protection of the city, running up and down any alley.
I have seen Cooper dashing down such an alley at a mile a minute, flying four or five feet off the ground, probably on the hunt for such a rabbit lunch. What an aerialist he is!
I never cease to admire how he can move at high speed through small spaces. He may be a menace to those down on the food chain, but he’s a wonder to behold for us big predators.
A light snow continues to fall day after day after day, since the first of November. Someone has remarked that it is the earliest here-to-stay snow we’ve had in living memory. Is it an odd coincidence, or . . .?
That means that almost since the beginning of November I have been unable to sit outdoors with bare hands and work. This is unusual.
I can remember a few years ago sitting under the old elm down by the river and working the first week in December. I knew then that that was stretching my good fortune a bit, but still it was possible.
I also recall that when my children were young we used to play touch football at Thanksgiving time over the dike down by the river. That means green grass and no snow.
It does make one wonder if times are changing. Or are our lives too short to know that changes merely come and go, and then later come and go again, when we are gone?
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
