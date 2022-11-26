Suddenly a Cooper’s Hawk darted out from among some pines a dozen feet to my left, as I stood gazing through my glasses at the river. The hawk angled through the trees directly into the turkey bedding ground.

Without raising more than a few squawks from the turkeys, he soared upward and disappeared into the tree growth. What a pleasant surprise!

