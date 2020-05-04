The first day back in my woolly chair in the woods by the Red River. Two weeks ago I was still tromping around in snow. Spring has been slow in coming.
The song of the red-winged blackbird greets me from a distance to my left, as does the honk of a Canada goose. Several chickadees sing to me from a nearby willow.
The trees are still bare of leaves, but the big old elm, under which I sit, is putting out the buds for flowering. The giant prairie willow to my left is doing the same. Bits of cotton float by me, which suggests the big cottonwood is already busy propagating.
Generally the area looks like a war zone. The river has tamely retired below its banks and continues its peaceful flow north toward the bay. In its wake it has left great piles of woodland debris, twigs, brush, grasses and even great trunks of trees, products of its annual massive flood.
All around me stand bare green ash saplings, ready to begin their spring flowering, probably this week. Most of them are festooned with clumps of browned grasses hanging four and five feet in the air above me, left there by the flooded river. I would be here with two feet of water over my head if it were still flood time.
And, where in the world did this big old fallen green ash tree come from, that stretches out behind my chair between me and the giant elm? Its trunk is 20 inches in diameter. It looks like it has been dead awhile, with remnants of its bark still clinging to its old trunk. It lies 30 feet in from the river bank.
Old Red, the river, has blithely tossed it up here during the floods, and it took the old elm to stop it. A bulldozer would have been hard put to have pushed this clumsy thing in this far. Old Red has been busy re-sorting his environment this spring. And there is little we humans can do to stop him.
Now there is a sight! A song sparrow has landed 20 feet above me in the big old elm, and is singing his heart out. He proudly puffs out his chest with the black spot on it and peals out his melody. I can pretend he is doing this serenade for me, but if I am honest I have to admit he more likely has a lady bird in mind. There must be some tastiness in the elm flower buds, for I see him sampling a few of them.
And now, to beat all, he has flown down not eight feet to my left and is fussing around over something under the old green ash log behind my chair. And now he perches two feet up in the air on a piece of debris, and he sings out like his life depends upon it. Well, little friend, you certainly have made my day, and I thank you for it.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
