I went part way down to the river, stood on a small hillock and gazed at the riverfront through my glasses. There seemed to be hardly a creature in sight.
Then suddenly, as if on command, a handsome four-pronged buck filled my glasses directly in front of me. He had walked into the space as I was looking elsewhere.
As I focused on him, I discovered that he was already focused on me. That rascal! I never seem to be able to beat them to the draw. I understand that their eyesight is not good. And I could have sworn that I moved onto that spot silently in the snow. Their hearing must be incredible. His two ears were focused on me.
How can they do it?It must be that their hearing can pinpoint exactly from whence the sound is coming. Then their eyesight is left to focus upon the soundmakers and see as best it can.
At any rate, what a sight he was! What a majestic rack of antlers! He gazed at me only briefly and then began to walk to my left in a stately manner, not frightened, and not excited at all. He simply walked away, holding his antlered head high.
I had never seen a four-pronged buck before. The sight of that rack made it seem almost too large and heavy for one animal. I thought that he must hold it high, because to carry it lower would be a great weight on that rack.
I had no sooner bid adieu to the buck than three fat wild tom turkeys came prancing by about 20 feet to my left. This seemed to be Dad’s Day in the woodlands.
The toms did not even take time to look in my direction, although I could tell they were aware of me. Wild turkeys are remarkable creatures. They do not even seem to pick up their pace when they become aware that you are near. It’s a bit insulting, really.
I hear news of how they have begun to congregate in increased numbers in urban areas. Quite obviously they have discovered they have escaped from major predators.
The news reported that one resident woke up in the morning and found 40 wild turkeys in his front yard, with a few of them upon his front porch. When they seemed to be a problem, the news said that about 40 of them were captured and carried 100 miles away to another environment.
I tried to imagine capturing turkeys. I could easily imagine the trap. They are suckers for feed corn. But I could also imagine they would not march in docile fashion as captives into a truck to haul them. The rest I will leave to your imagination.
Now there is a sight! Darkness has settled upon the land. The orb of the full moon is just topping the dark outline of the bare trees in the east. As it shows its full form it fills out into a lustrous white, with just a hint of gold.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
