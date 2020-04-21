The Red River has crested. The edge of it lies at my feet 20 yards ahead of me, the green ash forest behind it standing knee deep in a pool of water.
The river that normally stretches 55 yards from bank to bank, now stretches perhaps 180 yards from edge to edge. Barring any significant rains, gradually its edges will recede through the forest until one day it will quietly slip back over its banks again and just as quietly resume its lazy age-old meanderings north across the prairie toward Hudson Bay. It is awesome to think that nothing manmade will ever stop it to the end of the earth’s time.
Now here is a sight! Two whitetail deer came near to me about a dozen feet to my left, coming up from behind me. They are well aware of me, but they don’t seem to mind my being here as long as I remain perfectly still.
They begin nosing about for something in the brown grass by the trees. One of them is a young buck. He looks as if he could be in his second or third season. The nubs of his new horns for this season are just beginning to show.
The second deer is a doe. She noses the grass near him. He seems unperturbed by her presence. She is more skittish. She bounces away suddenly for no apparent reason at tall.
Gray squirrel joins them, and he can walk right under them, without their even bothering to acknowledge that he exists. After a moment he trots over to check me out. He sits up on his hind legs and gives me the once-over, with both eyes focusing on me. I’m almost a little nervous, hoping I will pass scrutiny. After a serious study he drops back on all fours and hops back to going the whitetails and the treasure in the grass.
Of course, I flatter myself to think that he even cared about me. He likely was just checking to see if I had something better to offer than just my mere self, and after that was hopping away in disgust.
Now three tom turkeys amble onto the grass treasure scene from ahead of me. It always intrigues me how these woodland creatures tolerate each other.
The toms head for the treasure as if the whitetails didn’t even exist. These toms definitely have an attitude.
I expect the deer will move aside a bit to let the turkeys in. However, they are five times the size of the toms, so they are not humbled, even when threatened with being pecked on the nose. Soon they all disappear into the woods.
Ah! Another tom appears with a beautifully fanned tail. And there is a hen nearby. Yes, it is that season. He struts about elegantly, checking a bit. She barely seems to notice him. With that, I pull the shade on this little scene.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
