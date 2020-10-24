A very autumn day greets me as I take my place in the woods on the river bank. Three Canada geese come from directly behind me and pass away into the distance in front of me. I experience that remarkable phenomenon of seeing a creature pass farther and farther into the distant sky until near the end you can only locate him because you know where he it. You continue to watch until the moment comes when what was in a certain spot, isn’t anymore, and it becomes only a memory as you continue to gaze at that spot. Hmm.
The woods have become more quiet now as the season progresses. Eventually there will be laid upon it the total silence of winter.
I am watching the sun set in the southwest to my far right. Gradually it slips down as more and more of its giant orb disappears. It always amazes me how one can actually see the sun move at sunset and sunrise as it moved so rapidly to and from the rim of the earth. Of course, it is the earth and myself that are moving and tipping ourselves up against the orb of the sun, but it is much more fun to imagine that great ball of fire is sinking into the rim of the earth.
The cumulus clouds take on a rich rosy hue from the sun that glows half way across the sky above me. Gradually that crimson diminishes as the sun passes further below the horizon.
A robin flies into the highest branches of a leafless oak tree and perches himself proudly there. A second robin joins him.
A crow sails lazily by above them. He disappears into the woods across the river.
Finally the robins sail down casually into the woods. All creatures are finding their way to a rest for the night.
The air has been pleasant today. Gradually the temperature drops as the evening advances. They are promising a hard freeze tonight. Nature pulls a blanket of cold over the warm land as the land prepares for its winter rest.
I consider it a privilege to have had another week down here by the river in the out of doors. The fingers for writing are still handling the cool air. Of course, just because we have one hard freeze doesn’t mean we couldn’t have another pleasant October week or two before winter finally settles in.
I recall one October many years ago when we decided to take our camping month on Templar Point across from Walker in October, rather than in the summer. It turned out to be one of the most gorgeous warm Octobers imaginable, and we spent a very pleasant month in the out of doors that year on the Point. In addition to challenges, nature also often rewards us with very pleasant surprises.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
