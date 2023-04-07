Only a youngster greets me from among the deer as I arrive today. He stares at me from 30 yards to my left, but seems to accept me, as an oddity at least.

I haven’t figured out what to call these youngsters yet. They aren’t fawns, as they’ve lost their spots. They aren’t yearlings, as I would say they haven’t crossed the year mark yet. I guess I’ll just have to call them youngsters for the time being.

