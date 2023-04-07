Only a youngster greets me from among the deer as I arrive today. He stares at me from 30 yards to my left, but seems to accept me, as an oddity at least.
I haven’t figured out what to call these youngsters yet. They aren’t fawns, as they’ve lost their spots. They aren’t yearlings, as I would say they haven’t crossed the year mark yet. I guess I’ll just have to call them youngsters for the time being.
It is amazing to me how quickly they mature from birth on, and how quickly they become independent. I suppose in the raw wild, which is hardly what this is, there are so many raw challenges to just staying alive, they must mature quickly.
This has been a strange winter by any reckoning. It is not bitterly violent. It just simply goes on and on and on.
The great trees seem to have mastered whatever nature throws at them, like the big ash right in front of me is doing. If winter is six months, or it is four months, they seem to adjust to that change in the year cycle. I wonder how long those roots could lie dormant under the soil. Eight months? Ten months?
I am always amazed at how long the great trees can have their roots and lower trunks remain in standing water in flood areas. What does it take to drown them?
American crow is particularly active today for some reason. Sometimes in midwinter I may see only one crow in the time I am here. Today over a dozen are sailing about over my head and occasionally landing to check out something. Is this a sign that the season may be changing? What do they know that we don’t know?
They are also amazingly soundless. Nothing seems to be bothering them particularly. Sometimes birds gather before they migrate. But crows don’t migrate, at least in my experince. I can’t mark a time of the year when I would not see a crow. They are so everpresent that they are not popular.
I was surprised at the absence of the wild turkey today. They are almost always present. It is unusual that they are so totally absent. Does that spell some weather change, which I hear the weatherman is predicting?
At the very tail end of my time here, just as I am about to leave, three wild turkeys show up, as if on cue. They must have left the flock, who are bedding down already.
Well, the weather may be changing. There’s a bit of a mist that wants to be noticed. So I’ll leave the woodlands to whatever the weather.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
