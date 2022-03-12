Suddenly two white tails dart out of the woods 30 yards to my left as I near the place where I plan to settle in by the Red River. But now more and more come, as if the woods was spurning them. I finally count 23 deer, mostly does, and here and there a smaller yearling.
Several wild turkeys scatter in front of me, and a few gray squirrels. And now there are more turkeys strutting across my path in stately fashion 40 feet ahead of me. They seem to be in no hurry to get out of my way. I count 11 of them. If I get too close to them they simply turn and walk straight ahead of me, complaining as they go. Turkeys certainly have an attitude.
I am always curious to know about seeing particular deer among such a herd. Individuals seem almost impossible to identify.
As I watch the herd pass in front of me, I wonder if I am looking at the same deer I saw in this same place two years ago? Or six years ago?
The only individuality I’ve been able to observe is from injuries. One doe favored an injured right rear leg. I saw her several times that year, and felt reasonably sure I was looking at the same animal.
Another favored an injured front right leg. I saw her repeatedly.
Now they are both gone. Are they both dead? How long do they live?
In order to identify one from the others I would probably have to paint a white swath on the side of her brown coat. After the initial handling, I’m sure she wouldn’t mind the identification.
Speaking of swaths, I can’t help mentioning an incident relating to such a thing. It happened for us when we lived in the Yukon.
A certain mountainside had four monument white mountain sheep placed high up there for the benefit of sight-seers. They were startlingly real, but they had numbers painted on the side of each one.
One day we brought some visiting friends there. When we had just gone by that spot, I slammed on my brakes and said, “Wait a minute! Did you see that?” I backed up. We all grabbed our binoculars and cameras and jumped out and began studying the mountainside. One friend set up his camera.
After a few minutes another one said, “Wait a minute! There’s numbers printed on the side of one of them!” So, a swathed deer would have its limitations for photo shots.
Well, it’s March now. What is it that is distinctive about a late winter landscape where temperatures find it hard to rise above freezing?
For one thing Old Sol gets brighter and hotter every day. He begins to bite around the bottom edges of snow piles, and leaves little pools of water lying about during the day. Sooner or later Old Man Winter will have to give in.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
