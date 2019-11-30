Walker, MN (56484)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.