Today finds me at the Badoura State Forest south of Chamberlain, Minn., and not far from my usual haunts at Ham Lake. A quiet sets in upon the winter woodlands in this place.
The area boasts an interesting mixed woods. To my left a 50-foot white cedar has grown up arm-in-arm with a blue spruce. To my right is that curious tamarack that sheds its needles in the winter.
Gradually the end of day settles in upon the land. The upper silhouette of the forest traces itself against the graying sky as the graying day dims and silence descends upon the land. Occasionally that silence is broken by a late returning visitor, like a chickadee that just darted by on my left.
And now some high-flying geese, invisible above a low cloud bank, pass overhead. They always announce themselves with their honking, so they break the silence as well.
Slowly the main body of the trees to my right and left blur into a wall of black as the light descends. They leave now only the outline of their topmost branches against the darkening sky.
A still-nestless crow caws once, then twice to my right. Now a mate answers once to my left. And now both are silent, apparently made contact by their signals. So they, too, have now settled in for the night.
The sky darkens to the last remaining suggestion of blue before it turns black. Or is it my memory that is still painting the blue upon that cosmic easel?
The outline of the tree tops has almost disappeared. Again, I expect the human observer (me) still traces that outline from the memory, and the line is already gone.
And now, except for the cedar nearby to my immediate left, the scene in front of me has become a wall of black. Only the tracing of a line of light snow on the forest floor ahead of me remains to define the forest. It is interesting how that tracing of white remains through the winter night, when all light seems gone.
And now to my left out of the darkness comes the howl of a coyote. I had head one the night before.
He begins with his yap-yap and follows it with a warbled howl. He calls several times.
Perhaps he had seen the full moon. It was out last night.
I try to imitate him, and to my great surprise he answers my attempt but so quickly that I think he may not have even heard me, but one feels linked to such a creature of the night.
What a remarkable symbol of the north and of the woodland night. He suddenly paints the black of the night with the light of another living creature nearby.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.