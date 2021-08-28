Woods has no other. He simply lives, complete in himself.
If I sit in a room, and someone joins me, that someone is other. When he leaves, that “other” has left me.
With woods, it is not so. I say that I join him. It is not so. He is no greater or lesser for my presence.
He sends his emissary, house fly, to check me out, as he might with bear or goose. House fly walks casually up and down my arm, finds me not too interesting, and departs.
After a time of silence, gray squirrel visits me. He eyes me a bit — another emissary from woods. When I don’t seem to move, he moves on about his business, which is all past of woods.
He makes a marvelous dash up a tall poplar, executes a splendid leap through mid-air into white oak, and fusses in the thick leaves over something he is taking or hiding. Finally he comes down and disappears into woods.
Evening sounds arrive, announcing the arrival of dusk to woods. American crow caws casually in the distance to my far left, announcing his whereabouts to whoever of his kind might be near. Robin trills a few of his customary evening sounds before settling down for the evening. The soughing of a light breeze adds a bit of music to the approaching dusk.
Gradually colors change as Old Sol settles into the western sky. Light greens on broad leaves turn black. The white-green poplar barks turn a dun color. The trunks of the great pines turn a solid black against the fading blue of the evening sky.
Spaces of light that had shown through the thick underbush begin to wind and close. The quaking of the thin-stemmed poplar leaves make their last motion bid to the pale blue sky before settling down for the night.
Gradually the underbrush and ground cover become less and less distinct. It is wood’s way of making the eyes of the woods drowsy with sleep.
I am no more and no less important to woods than the fluttering of the poplar leaf. I am simply here.
My kind have come and gone to woods for eons, and will continue to come for eons to come. We are the barefoot lad lying in the grass in the sunshine watching the soaring osprey and wishing he could soar like that. We are the young girl making a garland of wild flowers for her mother, and hoping she will always be able to find such flowers. Woods has no other. When I am here, I simply am as he is. We are beings in touch with each other.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.