A very slow rain greets one, to settle folks into the mode of the winter season to come. It dampens the day a bit, but hardly enough to get one wet while walking out in it.
And not enough to dampen the mood of a young doe, who bolts out of the woods to my right, 30 yards ahead of me, and prances about as if it were a day in June.
And she is not to be outdone by a three-pronged buck who peers over a pile of brush off to my right suddenly. He gazes to the left and the right. Is there a bit of fancy going on here? Or is it pure coincidence that he appears on the scene right after the doe?
Now there is a sight! He does a standing high jump over that brush barricade, as if it were not there, making it look as easy as if it were an afterthought.
How does he do it? How does he muster enough spring to vault his entire body weight over an obstacle that high, as if it were not there?
I have seen, on rare occasions, tufts of deer hide caught on thorns or twigs, where the animal did not quite clear the obstacle. But I have not seen it very often. And I have seen it also in an area where one buckh had a lame hind leg. But watching one of them clear an obstacle is always a sight to see.
Of course, we are in deer hunting season. I heard a few gun shots yesterday, but none today. We are after sundown now, so I expect they are safe until tomorrow morning.
What a strange world it is that we live in, to think that that buck is the target of my pen today, and tomorrow he may find himself focused in the sights of a hunter. Yet we do not think it is other than as it should be. The hunter will admire him as much in his sights, as I have admired him today.
Now another doe walks by me 12 feet to my left. I am aware that she knows that I am here, but it I remain still, I will not disturb her. A small yearling follows her.
Typical youngster, he is not entirely focused upon Mama, but moves in spurts, stopping to check out a tree root, or a little clump of dried leaves. He has one eye on her, though, so that she doesn’t disappear.
Mama stops occasionally, and looks back at him to check on him. On one of these occasions, he lifts his head and looks at her. Does she signal him in some way with a sound? If so, my old ears cannot pick up the sound. Perhaps, like other mothers, she is only signaling him with an exasperated look, urging him to quit dawdling.
Darkness settles in on the forest, as I watch them pass out of sight behind me. The woods are quiet now, with that special night quietness.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.