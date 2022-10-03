The showy autumn sunflower surrounds me as I settle in along the Red River today. It demonstrates its ability to face its blossoms toward the sun.

The prickly thistle stands out as plentiful cockleburs  of late autumn stand abundantly on nearby stalks, all within easy  reach of where I sit. They all have the glowing green of just maturity, rather than the threatening stark brown body and white tipped spikes of late fall and winter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments