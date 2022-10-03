The showy autumn sunflower surrounds me as I settle in along the Red River today. It demonstrates its ability to face its blossoms toward the sun.
The prickly thistle stands out as plentiful cockleburs of late autumn stand abundantly on nearby stalks, all within easy reach of where I sit. They all have the glowing green of just maturity, rather than the threatening stark brown body and white tipped spikes of late fall and winter.
Lusty red oak saplings thrust themselves up boldly six and eight feet into the air along the riverbank a few yards in front of me. They nudge aside some healthy cottonwood saplings to my right. We are soon to see some gorgeous colors along this riverbank.
The fauna are noticeably absent here, setting aside their animal dance for the moment in favor of this grand floral show. I did see gray squirrel flit by some time ago, on his way somewhere, too busy for a chat.
I can well imagine the littlest animal folk, the lichen, are busy under my feet in this lush place. However they too are too busy to stop and chat.
Some of these littlest folk will even quietly dispose of me when I lay down for my final rest. We provide for each other.
Now look at this! Even as I speak, black fly visits me. He lands on my little finger and explores that finger up to the knuckle. And now he switches to my jacket sleeve, as if to say, “There is a good smell over here that intrigues me more than the basic you.”
Now mosquito pays a visit. She lands on my ear lobe, serenading me a little in her high soprano as she arrives, announcing her arrival. She is not nearly as sneaky as black fly, who slips in under the cover of silence. Perhaps that is why he has been named black.
He is an inquisitive fellow though. Now he has crawled up inside my coat. He announces himself only with a tickle now and then.
And now look at that. Bumble Bee visits a big showy sunflower blossom to my left. He checks out the center of the blossom with a poke or two, finds a spot he likes best of all, then upends himself and imbibes with all his might of this nectar of the gods.
It occurs to me that next-predator-up-the-line does not dive in for a succulent bumble bee breakfast. Perhaps Predator 2 has learned early in life that bumble bee is a nasty fellow to cross swords with in a skirmish. I’ve wondered why old bee goes so casually about his business without worrying about possible molesters, even molesters like me.
A barn swallow sails up into a tall structure nearby. He signals the coming of evening and the time to go home.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.