Fresh bear scat greets me on the trail today as I’m coming in to my favorite spot in the woods near Ham Lake. He likely came in the last night or two to see if anyone had left any carelessly laden bird feeders about that he might rob.
“Trail” is likely too bold a word to describe my way into this spot, for it is only some bent twigs and such that announce that I have passed this way. Creatures seem to love to use a way where others have trodden before them and “broken the trail,” as if for the use of those who may pass this way again. I would say that we humans are the same way. Likewise, the bear.
Such reuse might suggest a pause for caution when using a woodland trail. What I am using, some creature coming from the other direction might well be using also.
This brings to mind an incident on Templar Point we experienced many years ago. It happened on a back trail leading down a hill into our campsite well after dark.
The family had arrived a few minutes ahead of me, while I went to park the car. They lit some lamps and discovered a black bear standing on his hind legs having a feast at the bird feeder. They shooed him away, and he started up the back trail. It occurred to them that they should go up and warn me.
Meanwhile, I’d parked the car and walked the few steps to the entrance to the trail leading down the hill to the camp. I carried no flashlight, because we were so accustomed to these trails after so many years here.
I could hear them hollering something about a bear in camp, so I thought I’d better get down there to help. I could tell that they were on the trail on the way up.
I came to a sharp turn in the trail in the pitch darkness. Suddenly I hear d a loud WOOF and a crashing of brush into the right side of the trail. A few minutes later the family arrived to announce a bear. Of course we were all using the same well trodden path.
This place in the woods near Ham Lake is beautiful. It used to boast an open patch in the leafy branches that revealed a piece of the blue summer sky. But now I see that the little white oak beside me has spread her branches and big leaves to cover that patch since last summer. It’s different, and it adds to the beauty.
Mosquito visits me, as the August evening settles in. She does not pause for palaver and walk across the writing board, as some of them do. Rather she heads straight for my arm for lunch. I understand it is the lady mosquito that go for the eats. I have wondered what the boys do to get nourishment.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
