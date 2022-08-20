Fresh bear scat greets me on the trail today as I’m coming in to my favorite spot in the woods near Ham Lake. He likely came in the last night or two to see if anyone had left any carelessly laden bird feeders about that he might rob.

“Trail” is likely too bold a word to describe my way into this spot, for it is only some bent twigs and such that announce that I have passed this way. Creatures seem to love to use a way where others have trodden before them and “broken the trail,” as if for the use of those who may pass this way again. I would say that we humans are the same way. Likewise, the bear.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments