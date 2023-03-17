Blizzards! Blizzards! That’s what I have to greet me as I settle in today.
Of course they are rather penny-ante blizzards by the standards of us northern folks, but the weatherman has to call them something. The snowfall is a mere dusting, and when it lands on bare surfaces the warm temperature melts it away immediately.
Gray squirrel and his partner greet me as I arrive. These warmer temperatures bring them out. They fuss over something on the ground, and give way only grudgingly as I come near, stopping and cocking a begrudging eye back at me as I approach. Obviously it’s “finders-keepers”, when it comes to deciding who should occupy this space. But it is fun to see them out and about, even if they have a bit of an attitude.
I’ve often wondered what kind of bedding down the animals do in the winter. They have a variety of patterns.
The rabbits are running around all over the place, day and night, summer and winter, good for all seasons. They, of course, provide rabbit food for the predators. So they multiply like, well, like rabbits.
The mice and the moles live in winter comfortably in the bedding of long grass under the snow, with the good food supply that environment supplies. They venture out somewhat into cabins and shelters, having to be on the lookout for predators. The predators will even invade the grassy domains and threaten them at times.
The squirrels and small mammals pack in a food supply and seem to bed down part-time. Some of the small mammals must do a pretty good job of that pack-in, for I don’t see them at all in the winter.
Squirrel seems to like to get out on warm winter days like today. He makes his nest in tree trunks or in the leaft nests and ambitiously packs in his supply of nuts and acorns, and sleeps long sleeps and wakes up and eats when he is hungry. When he comes out on winter days he does some scavenging, but I doubt that it’s because his nut supply is running low, but rather because scavenging is his game. Perhaps mating has something to do also with the winter activity.
The black bears hibernate. Somehow they are able to fatten up and reduce their metabolism enough to see themselves through thewinter.
The polar bear, wolf and other major predators stay the course and stay awake. The season is open all around the year for their hunting.
And, of course the deer and the wild turkeys are “creatures for all seasons.” They gaze at me even now, the deer from some distance and the wild turkeys from just a dozen feet or so away. They both say the night is made for sleeping, but the day, summer and winter, is made for doing.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
