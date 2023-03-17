Blizzards! Blizzards! That’s what I have to greet me as I settle in today.

Of course they are rather penny-ante blizzards by the standards of us northern folks, but the weatherman has to call them something. The snowfall is a mere dusting, and when it lands on bare surfaces the warm temperature melts it away immediately.

