A tree sparrow greets me with his whistled notes as I settle in by the Red River. He completely conceals himself in a huge healthy ivy that reaches up 15 feet on the trunk of a small green ash. The ivy almost completely covers the ash.
My sparrow friend responds to my attempts at imitating him, coming a little closer to me as he does. Finally his whistling ceases, and my little friend is with me no more.
A beaver slaps his tail on the surface of the river and dives, leaving only a suggestion of the ring on the surface of the water. As usually happens, he sees me before I see him.
I’m never quite sure about that fellow’s need to conceal himself from me, however. I have sometimes watched a couple of young beavers romp around playfully in the water 20 yards out from the river bank, with me standing in full view of them on the bank watching them. They seem to have a distinct feeling of the safety the water provides them.
Still, they can be surprised and slap their tails and disappear under water quickly. For that reason I had to learn to come quietly to the river bank when I first arrived, if I wished to see them, for otherwise they would see me first and disappear.
As you have no doubt gathered, I’ve chosen another place along the river to visit today, another place than under my old elm. I think it is good for us from time to time to change the places where we visit nature, or else the place we commonly visit becomes like an old shoe that fits us so well we forget it is there, and we “see” the whole world of nature, as if it is encompassed in that one setting.
This new piece of riparian area is lowland, compared to the land by the old elm. By saying it is lower, I am speaking of a few feet lower, nothing more.
However, the difference in plant growth between the two areas is remarkable. The caked and cracked ground, which is still almost grassless, looks as if the flooded river left here only yesterday. Yet, the dried ground is solid enough already so that I can set up my woolly chair upon it, and not sink in.
The place is covered with vines, as if were you to stay here a short time, they could reach out and cover you. The land by the old elm is totally without vines. By the old elm you can shuffle along through the tall grass quite comfortably. Here the vines as ground cover can quicly entangle your feet. Here are two worlds on the same river, just a mile from each other.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.