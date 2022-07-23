A tree sparrow greets me with his whistled notes as I settle in by the Red River. He completely conceals himself in a huge healthy ivy that reaches up 15 feet on the trunk of a small green ash. The ivy almost completely covers the ash.

My sparrow friend responds to my attempts at imitating him, coming a little closer to me as he does. Finally his whistling ceases, and my little friend is with me no more.

