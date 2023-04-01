American crow flies in to check me out as I settle in today. This is unusual. There must be something other than me nearby that interests him.
He lands on the ground about a dozen feet to my left. One has to understand that “ground” means the top of the snow, which is nearly four feet above the ground today.
After a few minutes he sails up into an oak tree 10 yards ahead of me, he will play a waiting game, and may sit there for 10 to 15 minutes, so I must be patient.
He calls to companions nearby. They call back. He must have found something near a brush pile where he had been sitting, and he is not about to leave it. One does not abandon treasures.
Turkey and deer approach. But they both have interests elsewhere, and soon wander off.
It is interesting that I saw seven or eight of the turkeys fly in from the trees, which is unusual. They may have been roosting in the pine trees in the snowstorm last night. Or perhaps they flew up from their bedding ground and simply did not wish to trek through the deep snow.
The snow is formidable for animal life, except for squirrels and rabbits, who are light enough to travel across the top of it. I haven’t been near enough to observe them browsing, but now that I think of it, I always see them coming up from the river front, where they could find all of the good willow browse.
Now, after a long wait with American crow, it is red squirrel who darts into the crow observation plot.
Red squirrel is much less cautious. He dives into the brush pile, finds something to nibble on, and a moment later he sits up on his haunches and begins nibbling as he turns over whatever it is with his front paws.
A moment later it occurs to him to be cautious. He drops down on all fours, faces in my direction and freezes. What alerted him? Something I didn’t hear, perhaps from an older more experienced red squirrel who is more cautious and has lived to tell about it? Perhaps from American crow? Perhaps from his own young untutored instincts sharpened by his mother some days before? Who knows?
A few moments later he decides the coast is clear, sits up on his haunches again with one eye cocked in my direction, and resumes nibbling, a slightly wiser youngster, destined to survive, and also a useful scout for American crow.
American crow will likely join him later, as I have seen him do before. But this time he bides his time, and perhaps will not even deign to come down from his perch in the oak tree until after I am gone.
The very warm March sun shines down brightly on the vast snow cover. Every day like this, that seems to take a fraction of an inch off that snow cover.
I notice that reduction at road corners and other viewing points. What a mighty power is in that bright orb to affect such a vast change!
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
