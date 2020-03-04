Fifteen degrees below zero! Now that is a cold day to be out doors.
The nose feels the sting of the cold. Fingers barely tolerate being out of warm mittens even for a moment.
I find myself in the deep woods near the Red River near sunrise. I chuckle at the possibility that I have beaten the other creatures at being the first one out of this hour.
Then I see two whitetail deer off to my right, which I seem to have aroused from lying down. How do these creatures tolerate this bitter cold; thick hides? Some kind of gelatin in their fleshless joints that keep those joints from freezing up? Noses tucked under shoulders for warmer breathing? Layers of fat on their flesh?
They seem to have slept on a pile of beaten down bushes or something. The snow would have seemed too cold for a bed, but perhaps it never gets below 32 degrees.
Now they have moved away out of sight. They always seem to spot me before I see them. Is it my sound? My scent?
I seem to have beaten the wild turkeys at seeing the rising sun. I see them nowhere, roosting, hunkered down. They have simply decided to stay put to let the day warm up a bit.
Intrepid chickadee appears in the morning light and darts down to the ground after something. In a moment he is off again, one of the first to greet the cold winter day.
American crow appears and lights in the top of a large elm. He always amazes me, the one large bird who always appears in the tree tops every day, even on the coldest days of winter.
Now turkey finally appears, and I spot him 100 yards ahead of me through the woods. I see some of them flying in, which suggest they were roosting up in the trees, but I hadn’t spotted them there earlier.
Soon five Toms put on quite a show for me. They parade regally to within about 20 yards in front of me and line themselves up in a very ordered fashion in front of a glistening white snowbank in the bright morning sun.
All five of them pull in their heads so that they appear to be large headless black balls stationed before the white snowbank. I can imagine those black bodies are soaking up the radiant heat of the morning sun. After a half hour of sun-soaking they pop their heads out, as if on command, fluff their feathers a bit, and march off away from me in regal fashion.
A short distance further on they discover something on the ground that interests them. They mill about it for awhile. In a few moments a young whitetails buck joins the Toms. He is twice their size, but he is immediately quite accepted by them.
Gray squirrel appears to my left, and soon red squirrel comes near. All animal life is on deck now to challenge the cold winter day.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
