Four young deer that I would have called “yearlings” came out of the woods 70 yards in front of me, led by a doe, presumably their mother. A few moments later two more young ones appeared, the two of them half the size of the first four.
Those last two seemingly usurped the name of “yearlings.” Are the first four near the end of their second year of growth, but still seem young? I obviously need more experience in observing the age of deer.
American crow sails overhead and disappears over the treetops behind me. He is a welcome sight, for airborne birds are very few at this time of year, except at feeders.
I must be patient. The experts tell us we can look for the earliest migrants within the next month. They will offer a rising in nature for the coming season, fitting for the early approach of Easter this year.
Thirteen wild turkeys trudge up from the river banks and appear about 50 yards ahead of me. They come in twos and threes, and then the larger group.
Is this their first appearance up here for the day? This reminds me that after a fresh snow I need to urge myself out to follow their trail down to the river to see where they bed down in this very cold weather.
Do they bed down in the snow? That would make them vulnerable to predators; “sitting-ducks,” so to speak, if you’ll pardon the misuse of bird’s names.
Do they roost in the trees, where it is safe, but colder? Do they keep a sentinel on duty?
Why do they flock? For protection? For help in hunting for food?
Why do the hens and toms flock separately outside of mating season? Perhaps I should look at human “flocking” and ask the same question.
I often ask of the woods, “Come, gather aound me. Speak to me, and I will listen. Helps me to be quiet, so that I can listen. Help me to be patient, so that I can be ready to listen, when you ‘speak’ to me. Especially in the winter I ask this, when you speak so quietly.”
Gradually old Sol lowers himself in the sky toward the horizon suddenly I realize that the snow covering of white is not white alone. It is blue. It has shades of red streaming throught it. It is black in places. It has suggestions of brown under bushes. There is a glow of yellow in places. It has suggestions of green in the shadow of the ever-living evergreen.
The snow is an artist’s palette. Ol’ Sol is the artist.
There is movement in the winter woods. But it all seems so quiet. The deer move about so silently. They pass like brown ghosts through the underbrush.
If one listens closely, one hears the tiny suggestion of a gobble in the wild turkey. He can’t seem to help announcing himself.
American crow can pass like a shadow across the open sky. Of course, he can get upset and deliver a fine lecture, if he likes.
The tiny creatures beneath the snow are quiet as mice. Color and sound grace the winter woodland.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
