Four tom turkeys greet me as I settle in today, the turkeys ambling by 20 feet off to my left in the woods.  Obviously they have already discovered me and have dismissed me as relatively unimportant, which is a little insulting.

This is one of those wet and miserable days with quite a little  of snow white on the grasses, a November day that announces the approach of winter or at least a wintry Thanksgiving. Squirrels seem to be laying low and keeping dry. But I see a single doe ahead of me about 30 yards, and now two more accompanied by a little yearling. Oh, and here is another doe and another yearling, about 12 feet to my left. So the weather doesn’t keep the creatures, including me, from getting out and about.

