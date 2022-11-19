Four tom turkeys greet me as I settle in today, the turkeys ambling by 20 feet off to my left in the woods. Obviously they have already discovered me and have dismissed me as relatively unimportant, which is a little insulting.
This is one of those wet and miserable days with quite a little of snow white on the grasses, a November day that announces the approach of winter or at least a wintry Thanksgiving. Squirrels seem to be laying low and keeping dry. But I see a single doe ahead of me about 30 yards, and now two more accompanied by a little yearling. Oh, and here is another doe and another yearling, about 12 feet to my left. So the weather doesn’t keep the creatures, including me, from getting out and about.
The giant green ash and the giant elm stand tall and black above smaller trees and look at me in their wintry strength from about 6- yards in front of me. They announce to me, “We are still here, and we will be here still when the weather turns warm again and green leaves shimmer on our boughs.”
All of this makes me realize that some of us love warm and sunny days and others love pleasant snowy days but the whole creation rejoices when the heavens open up and pour down their life-giving rain and the thirsting earth drinks them up gladly. Even comfort-loving humans have learned to stand out in the rains and bless them.
Perhaps you’ll forgive me sharing once again the remembrance half a century ago of living in a small town in north central North Dakota in a summer of almost no rain. Even though I was born in the Depression, the remembrance of such a summer was new to me.
And even though I am not a farmer and not a gardener (other thank raising my beloved collections of cactus), I was aware of how the rainless summer was affecting people. North Dakotans are not complainers in dry summers. But quietly you “hear” their feelings and even a newcomer like myself could do this hearing. It was borne in the quiet comment or the small sigh.
Then one day in late summer I was in a neighboring town in a store, doing a little shopping. I heard a commotion out on the street.
I went outside and saw some first drops of rain on the sidewalks. Then I saw people were standing outside in shirt sleeves. The rain was so welcome they were letting the first of it fall on them and get them wet. After a drought the whole creation rejoices when the heavens open up and pour down their life-giving rains again.
And now after several hours here in the woods by the river, the dusting of show has turned into a full blanket of white. It may be that winter is upon us.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
