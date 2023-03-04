The storm has blown over. They heralded it as the big one of the year. It turned out to be a mere dusting of an inch or so on top of an already white world, along with a very cold east wind and subzero temperatures — but what is that for us Northerners?

However, all of the creatures in the woods seem to have wisely stayed tucked in for the day. None of this bravado of braving the elements for them. We do have some sunshine today, though, which may draw out a few brave souls to join me. However even Old Sol looks chilly up there in the white-blue sky.

