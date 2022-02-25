I’m out in the country. I know, you might well ask, what are you doing out in the open country, when you are supposed to be ‘at home in the woods’?
I’m on the trail of the horned lark, the earliest migrant coming up from the south, and one that doesn’t mind getting back up into the cold country at all. I fully expect not to be able to see him today, but I am also fully content just to soak up his terrain for today.
A good friend, and fellow bird watcher, Dennis Wiesenborn, has informed me that horned lark is back from its southern migration. It is often one of the earliest returnees; the horned lark, that is.
There’s a little excitement! A young whitetail doe has just crossed in front of me a short distance away. She stops in the field to my right to check me out. And now she prances off to the north toward a copse of trees.
Ah yes. The terrain. It is as flat as a pancake for 360 degrees around me. This is the famous Red River Valley of the north, the site of the ancient Lake Agassiz of long, long ago, that left us this remarkable lake bottom.
Equally remarkable is that this spot where I am sitting is surrounded by a ring of trees about one mile away. To the east is the Red River, to the west the Sheyenne.
The horned lark joins some other cold weather birds like the snow bunting, the Lapland longspur and the snowy owl in this season. The lark can be heard with its high-pitched musical tinkling song, sometimes delivered high in the air.
One might expect to see hardly any birds in the winter. But some birds are intrepid residents.
A half century ago I commuted to work in mid-winter across the open prairies of North Dakota. Sometimes that meant facing snowstorms.
I remember traveling through one such storm in which I expected to see no creatures astir in that blowing snow. Suddenly a flock of 30 or 40 snow buntings flew up, almost across my windshield. What a surprising sight that was!
Perhaps one wonders why creatures like the horned lark like cold climates. Something about these climates suits them.
Waterfowl will migrate far to the north. I am told that the quick spring with its multitude of insects is ideal for them, as it coincides with their breeding season.
Fortunately nature provides us with a multitude of ways to survive and thrive. This enables us to keep from over-populating a few sections of our globe.
Gradually the evening settles in around me. The far north is, in a way, a place for a quiet time. Gradually the winter quiet cloaks the land.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
